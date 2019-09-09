MOUNT LAUREL >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Township Police Chief Stephen Riedener have announced that a 23-year-old township woman has been charged with fatally stabbing her mother early Sept. 6 morning inside the residence they shared at the Ramblewood Village Apartments.
Marisa Rivera, of the first block of Pine Cove, was charged with Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Third Degree), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Fourth Degree).
She is accused of killing her mother, 56-year-old Denise DeNapoli, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sept. 6 and then fleeing the apartment. The motive continues to be investigated. Denise DeNapoli’s body was discovered by Mount Laurel Township police officers who were sent to the residence by her employer to conduct a wellness check after co-workers failed to hear from her yesterday morning.
Rivera was found Sept. 6 at a Route 73 hotel and taken into custody without incident by Mount Laurel Township police officers.
She was scheduled for a first appearance in Superior Court Sept. 7 in Mount Holly, during which the Prosecutor’s Office will request a detention hearing. Once that process has been completed, the case will be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
Rivera will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.
The case was investigated by the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are Mount Laurel Police Detective Thomas Corsanico and BCPO Detective Nicholas Villano.