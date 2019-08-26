VOORHEES >> Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) recently hosted a ‘Move In’ party to celebrate the completion of phase one of construction for their new shelter, and welcome dogs into their new temporary homes.
The celebration was highlighted with a parade of dogs decked out in their finest bandanas being paraded into their new kennels where they enjoyed dog-friendly cupcakes and cookies, provided by volunteers. Cats were transported to their new temporary kennel space by shelter volunteers decked out in party hats.
“It has been a dream to build a new shelter for a long time and seeing the first phase completed deserves celebration,” said David Semless, president, VAO Board of Directors. “This celebration is just the beginning of better things to come. We still need funding for the second phase and naming rights for the new building are still available.”
The new dog kennel space features 42 spacious dog kennels that are 50 percent larger than their previous kennel spaces. Once completed, the entire new facility will be 8,900 sq. feet, and is made possible by VAO’s capital campaign “Building for a Pawsitive Future.”
“We pride ourselves on providing our animals with the best care possible, so it was an exciting moment to see the animals being moved into their updated kennel spaces,” said Jennifer Bailey, marketing director, VAO. “The move into the new kennels is just the beginning of the improvements as we head into Phase II of construction on our new shelter.”
Phase II of construction recently began with the demolition of VAO’s old building. VAO anticipates a new building opening by the end of 2019.
To make a donation to support VAO’s “Building for a Pawsitive Future” Capital Campaign or to learn more visit https://www.vaonj.org/voorhees-animal-orphanage-capital-campaign/.