Susan Miller was recently sworn in as president of Medford Sunrise Rotary for the 2019-20 term. Kevin Frenia, who served as president for the 2018-19 term, presented the presidential pin at a recent meeting.
Miller, the former managing editor of The Central Record and a former correspondent for the Burlington County Times, is currently the director of marketing/communications at YMCA of the Pines in Medford.
Other Rotary officers are Frenia, past president; Chris Forward, president-elect; Frank Donnelly, vice-president; Dan Padden, treasurer; Tom Monaghan, secretary; and David Forward, Rotary Foundation Chair. Medford Sunrise Rotary is involved in a number of community projects each year, including the Medford Community Calendar, the Memorial Day Field of Honor at Freedom Park, Operation Yellow Ribbon collections at Murphy’s Market as well as coin drops to raise scholarship money to send children to camp, road clean-up projects and providing dinners to families at Ronald McDonald House in Camden.
Medford Sunrise Rotary meets the first four Wednesdays of the month at 7:15 a.m. at the Pop Shop in downtown Medford for breakfast. Newcomers are welcome. Reach out at medfordsunriserotary@gmail.com.