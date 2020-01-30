Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson has announced that the Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council Members have been appointed for 2020. Historically, the council was made of up 15 to 20 women, but this year the number was increased to 25 members.
"This year, in an effort to be more inclusive, we expanded the Women’s Council and invited more members to help us reach as many women in Burlington County as possible," said Hopson. "We have a lot of initiatives planned for 2020, especially since this year marks the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women's constitutional right to vote."
At the freeholder public meeting Jan. 22, the 2020 Council members were appointed: Shirla Simpson, Zahirah Sabir, Hana Katz, Lovepreet Buttar, Diane Mills McKay, Kelly Clark, Sruti Desai, Christina Renna, Anna Evans, Ashanti Holley, Michelle Jackson, Nikki Moore Samson, Mariel Giletto, Kimo Thomas-Dennis, Jo-Ann Weiner, Bridget Wiese, June DePonte Sernak, Lisa Killion-Smith, Tammie Bathke, Julie Deans, Gaye Burton, Jackie Veasy and Jennifer Aydjian.
"All of these women are leaders in each of their professions," added Freeholder Linda Hynes. "We are excited to get to work and deliver new programs to empower the women in our community."
The Burlington County Women’s Advisory Council works to identify and address issues that affect women in Burlington County, raise public awareness of the special needs and roles of women, provide mentoring opportunities for women, and enhance the quality of life for all women. For more information, follow the council on Facebook at @BurlingtonCountyWomen or visit www.co.burlington.nj.us/263/Womens-Advisory-Council