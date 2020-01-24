The website of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office has been redesigned in an effort to better inform the public about our operations and make services more easily accessible, Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Jan. 23.
“We are excited at this opportunity to enhance our communication with the public we serve, and to keep our fellow residents informed about our efforts to investigate and prosecute crimes in Burlington County, as well as about our Office, our initiatives, our work with crime victims, and our community engagement activities,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “We invite you to take the time to explore the various sections of our website, and to return often for updated information.”
Employment opportunities be found on the site, as well as information concerning opioid treatment, services for crime victims and veterans, and other resource materials.
Crimes can be reported, and Open Public Records Act request forms can be accessed.
Those who wish to receive news releases from the BCPO can sign up for email alerts at https://burlpros.org/contact-us/receive-bcpo-updates/.
The new site can be reached by visiting www.burlpros.org or