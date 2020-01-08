EVESHAM >> On Jan. 2 at 8:30 p.m., Evesham police responded to Image Beauty, located at 225 South Route 73 here, for a female who made a purchase with a $100 counterfeit bill.
Responding officers located a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle description on Route 73. The vehicle was stopped, and during the investigation a female occupant was identified as the suspect who passed the currency at the Image Beauty. The other male occupant was arrested after investigating officers located additional counterfeit $100 bills on his person.
Terrence Elsberry, 27, of Amityville, N.Y. was arrested and charged with Possessing Counterfeit United States Currency. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Diana Khanukashvili, 26, of Regal Park, N.Y. was charged with Possessing Counterfeit United States Currency. She was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.