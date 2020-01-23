Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 26-year-old Nutley man pled guilty Jan. 22 in Superior Court to being intoxicated when causing the death of another motorist during a 2018 collision on Route 73 in Mount Laurel.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, William Dunbar pled guilty to Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree) in exchange for a sentence of 10 years in New Jersey state prison. The Hon. Philp E. Haines, J.S.C. scheduled sentencing for May 14.
The investigation revealed that Dunbar was driving northbound at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle traveling in the same direction near Church Road on Aug. 19, 2018.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck, Christopher Pappas, 34, of Howell was pronounced dead at the scene. The force of the impact caused his car to overturn and strike a utility pole before coming to rest. Neither vehicle had passengers.
Dunbar, who is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Douglas J. Bligh, indicated when entering his plea that he had been drinking alcohol at a concert earlier in the day. Dunbar did not dispute the results of toxicology tests which determined his blood alcohol content was .16 percent shortly after the crash.
The investigation was conducted by the Mount Laurel Police Department, with assistance from the Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police. The lead investigator was Mount Laurel Police Sergeant Nicholas DiGirolamo.