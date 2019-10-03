EVESHAM >> On Sept. 6 at 10:28 p.m., an Evesham police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Evesham Road.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for the officer, rather continued to drive recklessly while disobeying the officers signal to pull over. Due to inherent risk of the pursuit endangered public safety, the officer quickly terminated the pursuit of the car.
On the morning of Oct. 3, Evesham investigators arrested the driver of the vehicle in Evesham Township.
Philip Burnham, 54, of Voorhees was arrested and charged with second degree eluding and numerous motor vehicle summonses. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.