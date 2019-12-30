MEDFORD >> On Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., Medford police, Evesham EMS, Medford fire units and Burlington County Public Health responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a pole on Union Street here.
The driver, Daniel Fegley, 31, of Medford struck a parked vehicle and then a pole. The parked vehicle was pushed into a residence on Union Street, causing damage to a side porch.
Burlington County Public Health was on scene due to a small fuel tank leak from the crash. Fegley was issued a summons for careless driving.