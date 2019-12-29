On Dec. 18, 2019, Evesham investigators charged a male and female from Trenton, NJ with stealing a vehicle from the lot of LA Fitness on Dec. 9, 2019.
Through an extensive investigation and interviews it was determined that the female suspect entered the women’s locker room in the LA Fitness and stole a gym-member’s car key from a locker. The female and her male accomplice then located and stolen the vehicle.
Kytavia Thomas, 18, of Trenton was charged with 3rd degree Theft.
Juvenile male, 17, of Trenton was charged with 3rd degree Theft.