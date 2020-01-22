Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a drug dealer from the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township has been indicted for causing the death of a customer by supplying the fentanyl-laced heroin that led to her fatal overdose last year.
Terrance D. Walker, 37, of Liberty Street, was indicted on charges of Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Third Degree).
The indictment was returned Jan. 9 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court. Walker has been held in the Burlington County
Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest in October.
The investigation began in May 2019 after Tessa McCullough, 21, was taken to a Mount
Holly hospital following an overdose in her Pemberton Township home. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that her death was due to fentanyl toxicity. The investigation revealed that the drugs that caused the fatal overdose were purchased from Walker.
Walker is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey.
The case was investigated by the Pemberton Township Police Department, the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force and the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Mount Holly Township Police Department. The lead investigator was Pemberton Township Police Detective Thomas Lucas.