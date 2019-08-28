Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David H. Jantas have announced that a 55-year-old township man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.
Guy Valachovic, of Weymouth Road in the Browns Mills section of the township, was charged with seven counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (five are Second Degree, two are Third Degree).
The investigation began after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Valachovic’s online activities from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office.
The investigation revealed that Valachovic would make child pornography files available from his computer for others to access online.
He was taken into custody yesterday morning following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the Cinnaminson Township Police Department and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigator is BCPO Detective Jennifer Appelmann.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force. The Cinnaminson Township Police Department, which is also a member of the ICAC Task Force, presently has an investigator who serves as a Task Force Officer assigned to the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.