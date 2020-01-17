Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David H. Jantas announced that a 54-year-old man was arrested Jan. 16 on charges of sexually assaulting two young girls at his residence in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township.
Carlos Aponte, of the first block of Homestead Drive, was charged with two counts of Sexual Assault (Second Degree) and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree).
Aponte was taken into custody this morning at the Prosecutor’s Office in Mount Holly and lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.
The investigation revealed that Aponte was acquainted with the victims. In an effort to protect their identities, no further information about the assaults will be released.
Aponte will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section. The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Lt. Daniel Leon and Pemberton Township Police Detective Joshua Danka.