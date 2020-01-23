Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David H. Jantas have announced that a 64-year-old Browns Mills man who was shot Jan. 20 outside of his residence has died at a Trenton hospital.
Kenneth J. Ryan, of Apache Trail, was pronounced dead Jan. 22 morning at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that the victim died as the result of being shot in the head.
No arrests have been made. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, the Pemberton Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-894-3352, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
The case is being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Brian Miller and Pemberton Township Police Detective Jay Luis.