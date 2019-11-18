Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a Pemberton Township man has been indicted for fatally shooting an acquaintance earlier this year and burying his body in the Pine Barrens.
Charles McGee, 55, of Daisy Lane in Pemberton Township, was indicted by a Burlington County Grand Jury on one count of Murder (First Degree), Desecration of Human Remains (Second Degree), and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree).
The indictment was returned last week and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court.
McGee is charged with killing William Cline Jr., 48, and transporting the remains into the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest near Whitesbog Village. The grave was discovered by a motorcyclist riding in the area, and reported to law enforcement on August 24.
Cline had last been seen driving a pickup truck four days earlier while leaving his home on East Lakeshore Drive in Pemberton Township.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Cline was shot once in the back of the neck.
McGee is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.
The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Brian Miller and Pemberton Township Police Detective Joshua Danka.