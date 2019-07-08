Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced that a Pemberton Township man was sentenced July 5 to 27 years in New Jersey state prison for fatally attacking his wife last spring with a hammer and knife at their home in the Browns Mills section of the township.
Kenneth D. Arsenault, 60, of the first block of Cochita Trail, must serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole, under conditions imposed by the Hon. Gerard H. Breland, J.S.C. Arsenault pled guilty in May to Aggravated Manslaughter (First Degree).
“By all accounts, Lorraine Arsenault was a lovely woman who cared deeply for her family and friends, and we share their palpable grief over her brutal killing by her husband,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “Domestic violence, needless to say, is extremely dangerous to its victims, and too often escalates into tragic outcomes like in this case. We urge anyone caught up in a violent relationship to seek help to protect themselves from further abuse. In Burlington County, help is available 24 hours a day through a hotline operated by Providence House at 1-877-871-7551 or 609-871-7551. If you feel your safety is in immediate jeopardy, please call 911.”
Providence House can be reached online at https://www.catholiccharitiestrenton.org/domesticviolence-
services/
The investigation began when officers from the Pemberton Township Police Department were called to the Arsenaults’ home on April 7, 2018, at approximately 10 p.m. for a report of a woman screaming for help. Upon arrival, officers found Arsenault attacking his wife on the ground outside of their residence.
Kenneth Arsenault was immediately taken into custody, and Lorraine Arsenault, 61, was transported to the Lourdes Emergency Department at Deborah in Browns Mills, where she was pronounced dead approximately one hour after being attacked.
Arsenault was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.
The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were Pemberton Township Detective Jonathan Glass and BCPO Detective Tom LaRosa.