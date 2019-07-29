EVESHAM >> On July 18 at 1:10 a.m., an Evesham police officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 70 by Cropwell Road while carrying out traffic enforcement inside the DDACTS Zone here.
While the driver was pulling over, the officer observed him throw something outside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the area led to the discovered of five large bags of cocaine. The driver was arrested and $6,345 was seized in connection to the cocaine distribution.
Devan Hack-Blain, 24, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with third degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
“DDACTS” is an acronym that stands for Data Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety. The Evesham Police Department relies heavily on collecting crime and traffic collision data to place our officers in areas where there is a significant uptick in social harms. As a result of this proactive approach to deploying personnel, we have experienced a significant decrease in traffic collisions and crimes in our assigned DDACTS Zone and Township-wide. Please take look at our website for more information on our DDACTS Operational Model.