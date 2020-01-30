EVESHAM >> On Nov. 2, 2019, a patron of the Chickie & Pete’s restaurant had her purse stolen from her pocketbook while eating at the establishment here.
The suspect immediately left the restaurant with an unknown accomplice and attempted to use the victim’s credit cards to purchase electronics and gift cards at nearby stores.
On Jan. 28, an Evesham detective was able to positively identify the female suspect who stole the purse.
Lakisha Edwards, 39, of Philadelphia was charged with Theft and Theft of Credit Cards. An arrest warrant has been issued and her current whereabouts are unknown.
The Evesham Township Police Department reminds residents to always immediately report all suspicious activity to the Evesham police at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.