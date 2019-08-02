SOUTHAMPTON >> The Pinelands Preservation Alliance (PPA) has received a donation of farmland adjoining its headquarters, the Bishop Farmstead here.
Cindy Yingling, Louis Eni and Chris Eni inherited the 70-acre farm from their aunt and uncle, Lore and George Giacchino. Cindy, Louis and Chris are proud multi generation residents of Burlington County. This gift reunites land that had once formed part of a large farm first established by Quaker settlers in 1703.
“We are excited to receive this wonderful gift and look forward to using this land to promote sustainable farming and land management,” said Carleton Montgomery, executive director of PPA. “This farm is in the Farmland Preservation Program, and farming is a core part of the life and history of this region. PPA is committed to continuing farming the land. In the coming months, we plan to work with the Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Burlington County Agricultural Development Board, and other experts to explore how this farm can produce great food, retain its topsoil in our increasingly violent storms, and provide wildlife habitat.”
“My brothers and I are very pleased to help restore a piece of our region’s heritage by reuniting land that was farmed as part of the Bishop Farmstead for hundreds of years,” said Cindy Yingling.
In 1703, three Quaker settlers purchased about 400 acres from Native Americans through a so-called “Indian Deed” which can be found recorded in the New Jersey State Archives. Of the three settlers, Thomas Bishop acquired 200 of these acres and added it to 100 acres he already owned. Over time, the Bishop family expanded the farm and, in 1753, built the present brick farmhouse which serves as PPA’s headquarters and Pinelands visitor center. The Irick and Bishop families united were united when John Stockton Irick married Emeline Bishop in 1832. The farm grew and remained in the same family, with one brief interruption, until 1932, when the Robbins family purchased the farm to raise cows and crops. After the Robbins sold the farm in 1961, it was broken up into smaller lots in the early 1960s. The Fralinger family bought the 12-acres known today as the Bishop Farmstead, which includes the 1753 house and a Louden barn built by the Robbins’ in 1932. Lore and George Giacchino purchased two parcels surrounding the farmstead on three sides and totaling 70 acres. George farmed the land and ultimately left it to his niece, Cindy, and nephews, Louis and Chris.
The Bishop Farmstead is on the New Jersey and National Registers of Historic Places because a series of owners, culminating in PPA, have preserved the historic house and barn as exceptional examples of architecture that tells the story of this region’s ways of life since European colonization. PPA bought the farmstead from Ronn and Ellen Shaffer in 2003 with help from the State Green Acres program. “We are fortunate that all the prior owners, and especially Ronn and Ellen Shaffer, took such great care of the farmstead and its buildings. Today, people can visit the Bishop Farmstead and see two buildings, the 1753 house and the 1932 Louden barn, that are increasingly rare today,” said Mr. Montgomery. This year, PPA is completing historically-sensitive renovations of the barn, so it can be used for events and enjoyed by visitors. “Now we have the opportunity to add sustainable farming to the visitor experience.”
The Pinelands Preservation Alliance (PPA) was established as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in 1989 by environmental leaders and Pinelands residents, with the goal of preserving and protecting the more than 1 million acres of the New Jersey Pinelands. PPA remains the only private organization dedicated solely to environmental protection throughout the Pinelands.