John Smith, president of The Evesham, UK Twinning Association and Beverly Thompson of Marlton, president of The Evesham, NJ, USA Twinning Association address the farewell dinner held on Aug. 12 at The Rowing Club in Evesham, England while recognizing the 30th anniversary of twinning between the two countries.
Twenty-nine Americans spent two weeks in August visiting Evesham, England as part of an exchange visit. During that time they also spent three days in Scotland.
The public is invited to hear about the trip and the twinning organization at its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 at Gibson House, 535 East Main Street, in Marlton.
There is no admission and refreshments will be served. For further information, visit www.eveshamtwinningnj.com or call 856-906-9837.