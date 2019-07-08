EVESHAM >> On June 28, the Evesham Police Department responded to a home in the northern section of the township, for two unknown males inside the homeowner’s garage that was under construction.
The homeowner, who was not on location, was remotely alerted to the males inside his garage by his homes security system. The males could be seen and heard walking around the garage filming the interior of the structure and the vehicles. The males also utilized a ladder to view the enclosed attic portion of the garage. Prior to police arrival, the males left the area in a white Maserati.
If anyone can identify the males or has information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.