EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted male. On Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m., a male used the victim's VISA credit card to purchase merchandise from the Whole Foods Market, located at 940 North Route 73 here.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.