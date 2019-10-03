MEDFORD >> Motorists in New Jersey and throughout the nation are asked to join a day-long effort on Oct. 10 designed to increase awareness about safe driving behaviors and keep the State’s roadways fatality free for one-day.
Known as “Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day” was established in 2001 to focus attention on reducing the traffic fatalities that occur each year in the United States. Nationally, there were 36,750 roadway deaths in 2018, while New Jersey lost 563 individuals on the State’s roadways in 2018. As part of a continuing effort in “moving toward zero fatalities,” motorists, pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists are asked to take extra care on Oct. 10 to prevent traffic crashes and make this a fatality-free day across New Jersey.
Motorists are reminded to buckle up before every ride, obey posted speed limits, and be mindful of pedestrians utilizing crosswalks. Additionally, motorists should avoid aggressive driving behaviors: never drive impaired and avoid distractions such as electronic devices while operating a vehicle. Proper safety gear should be worn when operating a motorcycle or bicycle.
To support this effort, the Medford Township Police Department will be utilizing increased traffic enforcement and social media to educate the public on safe driving habits.
Visit the following web sites for additional information on this initiative: www.asce.org/brakesonfatalities or www.njsaferoads.com .