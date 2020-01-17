MOUNT LAUREL >> Rowan College at Burlington County continues to outpace their competitors and join the ranks of top community colleges both locally and nationally. This latest recognition stems from comprehensive research developed by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning.
Intelligent.com named RCBC Best in the Northeast for online programs with an intelligent score of 90.09 out of 100, the sixth highest in the country. The ranking is calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.
“We want to be the number one community college, period. This is another piece of independent, objective analysis that confirms we are very close to that goal,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Whether online or on campus, there’s still time to join us for a class at one of the nation’s top community colleges this semester.”
Having just earned recognition as one of the top 25 community colleges in the nation (source), RCBC’s commitment to providing a high quality, affordable education speaks for itself. In fact, out of 286 schools assessed by Intelligent.com, only 60 made the final cut. To view the complete study, click here.
It’s not too late to earn a degree from a top college. Spring registration is still open at rcbc.edu.