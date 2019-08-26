MOUNT LAUREL >> Rowan College at Burlington County (RCBC) ranks among the nation’s top community colleges according to an analysis of federal data conducted by WalletHub.
The study evaluated three key factors: cost, education outcomes and career outcomes. RCBC ranked 15th in career outcomes and 24th overall out of 710 colleges included in the survey.
“I always say that Rowan College at Burlington County is the top community college in the nation and now we have independent, objective analysis that proves we’re definitely close to that mark,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Our country is home to some extraordinary community colleges and I’m thrilled to see that Rowan College at Burlington County compares favorably with them.
“This news is a credit to the hard work of our students, faculty and staff, as well as all the support we enjoy from our communities,” Cioce said.
