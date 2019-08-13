MOUNT LAUREL >> Rowan College at Burlington County will dedicate a new Sculpture Walk this month as part of its yearlong 50th anniversary effort to honor the college’s history while celebrating its future.
The college relocated the pieces from the former Pemberton Campus after determining which pieces would best combine the college’s Pemberton heritage with the modern feel of the Mount Laurel Campus.
RCBC will hold a dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 on the quad.
“This opportunity allows us to support the arts while honoring our commitment to preserve the college’s heritage that has forged a path for Rowan College at Burlington County to become the top community college in New Jersey,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “The Sculpture Walk adds a new dimension to the quad for students and the community to enjoy.”
The Sculpture Walk opens with four pieces: Ancient One, Devotion, Flags in Red and Worship Gate.
The remaining pieces were either reclaimed by their artists or are being transferred to the Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust to be included with the borough’s outdoor sculpture placement program.
“The Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust and RCBC have mutual and overlapping interests in promoting the arts generally and outdoor sculpture in public places in Southern New Jersey specifically,” said Stuart Harting, the trust’s chairman. “We’re thrilled to accept these six pieces to help RCBC preserve the spirit of a wonderful local exhibit that was started 30 years ago.”
Michael Willmann, an adjunct faculty member at RCBC and a member of the trust’s Board of Trustees, was instrumental in the agreement. Another trustee, Joseph Sikora, is principal of Sikora Wells Appel, which designed the Mount Laurel Campus’ quad that earned a site design award from the New Jersey American Society of Landscape Architects.
For more information about the Haddonfield Sculpture Trust, visit haddonfieldsculpture.org. For more information about RCBC’s 50th anniversary commemoration, visit rcbc.edu/50th.