On July 30 at 10:19 p.m., a concerned Evesham resident contacted the police department reporting that a suspicious male was rummaging through dumpsters on a vacant property.
Responding officers located the male and he was arrested after it was discovered that he had an active arrest warrant. Incident to arrest, the male was searched and found to be in possession of meth amphetamines and heroin.
Robert Bungcayao, 63, of Marlton was arrested and charged with third degree possession of meth amphetamines and third degree possession of heroin. He was released on his own recognizance.