Burlington County has announced that resurfacing of a 1.6-mile portion of Indian Mills Road (County Road 620) in Shamong Township is expected to begin on July 22.
The project involves pavement milling and overlay of Indian Mills Road County Route 541 to County Route 534 in Shamong Township. The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete.
Traffic will be maintained during milling and paving operation. Motorists using the roadway may experience delay and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work.