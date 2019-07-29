EVESHAM >> With a special council meeting July 25, Evesham Township Council’s search for a new township manager officially concluded with the appointment of Robert Corrales, effective July 29.
As township manager, Corrales will serve as the township’s chief executive and administrative official. He will replace retiring Evesham Township Manager Michael Barth.
Corrales will assume oversight responsibilities related to the day-to-day operations in all aspects of Evesham’s municipal organization, and he will also be responsible for the implementation of policy outlined and approved by township council.
Elected officials in attendance for council’s meeting on July 25 were Mayor Jaclyn Veasy, Deputy Mayor Heather Cooper, Councilwoman Patricia Hansen and Councilman Bob DiEnna, who all voted to approve the appointment of Corrales as Evesham’s top manager.
Most recently, Corrales served as senior advisor to the state Senate President out of the Senate Majority Office in Trenton.
While there, he oversaw the state Senate President’s efforts related to the Economic and Fiscal Policy Workgroup report to confront state fiscal issues, and he assisted in the formation and development of legislation sponsored by the state Senate President.
Prior to his recent work on the state level, Corrales served as the business administrator for the City of Camden from 2014 to 2018. There, he managed day-to-day operations for the city, which had a workforce of nearly 600 employees, and he supervised all of the city’s department heads.
As part of his work, the city experienced more than $2 billion in economic development, and its bond rating increased from “junk bonds” to a “BBB+” rating. He also served as principal negotiator on behalf of the city during collective bargaining negotiations.
Corrales also has prior experience working as the city’s communications director and deputy director of code enforcement. He also worked as deputy press secretary and press secretary for the Office of Governor from 2008 to 2010, with prior work for the state Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and work at the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Corrales has a bachelor of arts degree in labor studies and a master's degree in labor and employment relations from Rutgers University. He currently lives with his wife and two children in neighboring Mt. Laurel Township.
Upon council’s appointment of Corrales as Evesham’s new township manager, Veasy described her fellow members of council as working “very well” together during the search to replace Evesham’s top administrative official.
“I think he’ll be a good addition to the township and will really shepherd us into what we would like to see happen and how this township can grow,’ Veasy said.
In addition, Cooper said she believed she and her fellow members of council worked to ensure they were selecting a “high-quality candidate” to provide “high-quality services” for Evesham Township.
“I feel confident we have taken it through that process…and ensuring a smooth transition was important to me,” Cooper said.
Following the special meeting on July 23, Corrales said he was “deeply humbled” and thankful for the confidence mayor and council had bestowed upon him by appointing as Evesham’s new township manager.
“Evesham is a wonderful community with residents and employees who take great pride in ensuring the township remains a great place to raise a family,” Corrales said. “Working with the mayor and council, I truly look forward to playing a key role in enhancing services to residents and expanding economic opportunities within Evesham."
Hansen said she was also happy to see a “smooth transition” from one township manager to the next.
“I think Corrales will really be an asset to the township,” Hansen said.
After Tuesday’s meeting, DiEnna had the following to say.
“Ideally, the transition to the new township staff will be seamless,” DiEnna said.
Councilman Ken D’Andrea, who was not at Tuesday’s meeting, said he reached out to Corrales to offer his support and “vote of confidence.”
“I look forward to working with Rob as we continue to make Evesham Township a great place to live and raise a family,” D’Andrea said.
In addition to looking toward his new role in Evesham Township, Corrales also gave his well wishes to Barth, whose last day with township is July 26.
Barth started as Evesham Township Manager in early 2018 after working for the Evesham Township Police Department since 1989. At the department, he rose to the rank of Chief of Police in 2010, retired as chief in 2013, and served in a fiscal administrative capacity for the department in years after.
“I wish current Evesham Township Manager Michael Barth a happy and well deserved retirement,” Corrales said.