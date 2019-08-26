Lenape Regional High School District Board of Education
Welcomes New Southampton Representative
SHAMONG >> During its regular meeting Aug. 21, the Lenape Regional High School District (LRHSD) Board of Education welcomed Charles D. Roseboro as the newly appointed Southampton representative. Roseboro, who has lived in Southampton since 2001, fills the spot vacated by Linda Eckenhoff, who announced her retirement from the LRHSD Board last month.
“We look forward to working with Charles, because he has demonstrated a genuine commitment to his community, especially in support of youth,” said LRHSD BOE President Margaret “Cookie” Estlow. “This commitment, combined with his past experience on the Southampton Township Board of Education, and as a volunteer with other community organizations, makes Charles a valuable addition to our Lenape Regional team.”
Roseboro served on the Southampton Township BOE from 2007 to 2016, and during that time, he chaired the Board Negotiating Committee and the Personnel Committee, and he served as a member of the Finance Committee. He has served on the Southampton Township Parent Teacher Association (PTA) since 2001, along with his wife, Sharon, who is also currently president of the Seneca Parent Group. In addition, Roseboro has volunteered with the Southampton Township Recreation Association, serving four years as president. He currently volunteers as director of the Seneca Travel Basketball League and has served on the Seneca travel basketball board since 2011.
“My wife and I have a vested interest in making our community the best environment for our children and our neighbors’ children to enjoy life, grow and go to school,” said Roseboro. “My experiences so far as a community volunteer have taught me to broaden my perspective to help serve not only the interests of my own family, but also those of families throughout our region who have varying wants and needs. This lesson has led me to become a better communicator, including a better listener, to ensure that I open myself up to multiple viewpoints before acting or making suggestions.”
Roseboro joins the LRHSD BOE familiar with the district. His oldest daughter, Deborah, is a 2013 Seneca High School graduate, and his daughter, Rachel, graduated in 2018. His son, Nathan, is a senior this year at the high school, and his youngest son, Caleb, is entering the eighth grade. His oldest three children have all played varsity basketball at Seneca among their various other extracurricular activities. Roseboro also has a niece attending Lenape High School and a nephew attending Shawnee High School.
“Charles is already a familiar face in our district as a proud supporter of his children and family members and, just this year, as a member of our District Planning Task Force,” said LRHSD Superintendent Carol Birnbohm, Ed.D. “He took an interest in our strategic planning process by attending our Community Engagement Series meeting at Seneca High School and then volunteering for the Task Force, which reviewed feedback to create goals and objectives for our Strategic Plan. Now, as a member of our Board of Education, Charles will play an important role to help us enact the plan.”
“I am ready to do what I can to help LRHSD evolve with our ever-changing society to ensure that our students are prepared to succeed when they graduate,” said Roseboro. “With an eye on the future, we also will continue to be a magnet for talent.”
Roseboro works professionally for Otsuka America Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in marketing. Prior to entering the pharmaceuticals industry, he was a military officer with the U.S. Army. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina A&T State University and his Master of Public Administration from Troy State University.