EVESHAM >> On July 24, Evesham police officers responded to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center for a theft from a vehicle. The victim advised officers that he left his car window down while eating lunch and an unknown person entered his vehicle and stole his medication.
On July 30, an Evesham detective re-interviewed the victim and determined that he had made up the theft to obtain a police report to give to his doctor in an attempt to refill his prescription early.
William Livengood, 29, of Runnemede was arrested and charged with fourth degree filing a false police report. He was released on his own recognizance.