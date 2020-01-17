EVESHAM >> Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice announced it will hold its annual gala, sponsored by Holman Enterprises, on Feb. 8 at The Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill. The gala will feature delicious food, live music by Masquerade, dancing, and an online auction with a variety of fabulous prizes. Kathy Orr, Fox 29 Weather Authority Team Meteorologist, will serve as emcee.
This year’s gala theme is Ruby, in honor of Samaritan’s 40th anniversary. In 1980, Samaritan’s visionary founders imagined better care for people living with serious illness. Today, Samaritan lovingly provides better care through our growing family of services for more than 11,500 families each year.
“We now offer hospice care, individual grief support and group counseling, palliative medicine and primary care for homebound seniors – all designed to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families,” explained Mary Ann Boccolini, president and CEO of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice. “This year’s gala celebrates our rich history and our bright future, keeping the patient and family at the center of everything we do.”
At this year’s gala, Samaritan will recognize one local family and business that have supported Samaritan over the years:
• The Hoey Family
The Hoey Family represents three generations of support that started with matriarch Marie Hoey, who entrusted the care of her husband to Samaritan approximately 30 years ago. Shortly after, she became a volunteer at Samaritan, donating her time and talents well into her 80s. Her son Bob is a longtime donor and has assisted in planned giving efforts. Her grandson Bob is a member of the golf committee and chairs the annual fundraising event’s auction.
• Wolf Commercial Real Estate (WCRE)
This commercial real estate firm is passionately committed to the people of South Jersey. The firm donates a portion of its proceeds to local not-for-profits and encourages its staff members to volunteer and support charitable causes. Each year, WCRE hosts two fundraising events where proceeds benefit Samaritan and other local, not-for-profit organizations.
As an added feature to the evening’s festivities, two winners of the organization’s annual Delightful Dining raffle will also be announced during the event – at $10 each, these unique raffle tickets offer the chance to win twelve $100 dining gift certificates (valued at a total of $1,200) to some of the area’s finest restaurants.
Individual tickets for the gala are $225 each. Samaritan extends a special event rate of $125 each to all service members, veterans and/or young professionals age 35 and under. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice patients and their families.
For additional gala details, tickets or sponsorship information, visit www.SamaritanNJ.org/gala or contact Julie Weitzman at 856-552-3239 or jweitzman@samaritanNJ.org.