EVESHAM >> Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice recently received a donation of 23 hand crocheted blankets for its patients from the Volunteers of South Jersey’s Crocheting For A Cause volunteer group.
“We are very fortunate to have the support of other not-for-profits, like Volunteers of South Jersey, in the care of our own patients,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, President and CEO of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice. “These beautiful, hand-crocheted blankets are not only works of art, but also provide comfort to our patients. We are so grateful to all of the volunteers involved in Crocheting For A Cause, and truly appreciate their efforts to spread positivity and cheer to our patients.”
Volunteers of South Jersey is a nonprofit organization that supports the South Jersey community by connecting local residents to different volunteer and service opportunities. One of the nonprofit’s service projects, Crocheting For A Cause, is specially focused for local volunteers with crocheting skills. This project allows volunteers with this particular skill set to work on different crochet projects from the comfort of their own home. All of the completed crocheted works are then donated to various nonprofits located throughout the South Jersey region.
For more ways in which you or your organization can support your local community through Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, kindly contact Chris Rollins at (856) 552-3287 or crollins@SamaritanNJ.org.