EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School’s Student Council will host their 20th Annual Senior Citizen Valentine’s Ball on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the school’s South Cafeteria.
Students from Cherokee’s Student Council will provide guests with a wonderful day of activities. Guests will be welcomed into the high school with light refreshments. Dinner, music, dancing and photo sessions will follow.
Any Evesham senior citizen interested in attending this free event can contact Tom Kelhower at tkelhower@lrhsd.org or 609-268-2000 ext.8927 with any questions.
Tickets can be picked up in Cherokee High School’s North Main Office until Feb. 3.