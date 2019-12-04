SHAMONG >> There will be a Christmas Open House celebration at Indian Mills United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Open House celebration on Sunday, Dec. 15 here.
The day kicks off with an early service at 8:30 a.m. followed by Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. At the 11 a.m. service, Rev. Dave Bailey, founder of Ranch Hope, a residential program that helps youth with special needs will be the guest speaker. Rev. Bailey has a radio ministry called “The Wondrous Story”, which is heard on many Christian radio stations in South Jersey and surrounding states.
A community open house luncheon will be served in the Social Hall following the service. The luncheon is free and everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish if you are able, but it is not required for everyone is welcome to participate.
There will be a live nativity throughout the day and live Christmas music featuring gospel singer Lee Whitaker at 1:30 p.m. and contemporary Christian artist Nancy Scharff at 3 p.m. A tent will be set up with coffee, tea, hot chocolate, egg nog (non-alcoholic), cookies and desserts.
Admission is free and open to the community, there will be a free-will offering for the musicians and their DVDs will be available for purchase.
The church is located at the corner of Willow Grove and Indian Mills Road in Shamong, about a half-mile west of Route 206 and the Shamong Diner.
For further information, call 609-268-5699 or 609-980-3527 or visit www.indianmills.umcchurches.org.