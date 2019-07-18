MEDFORD >> Shawnee’s chapter of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) attended the National Leadership Conference June 29-July 4 in Anaheim, Calif.
More than 8,700 attendees gathered to expand leadership skills, sharpen talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers. Over 4,700 members competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events as well.
STAR events are competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparations.
Shawnee had eight participants in the STAR events including, hospitality, tourism and recreation, interior design, illustrated talk, life event planning, and sports nutrition. After two days of competition, Shawnee was awarded seven gold medals and one silver medal.