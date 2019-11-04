MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School’s annual Safe Trick or Treat, hosted by Shawnee’s FCCLA club and the Medford Township Police Department, was held Oct. 26.
Twelve different clubs at Shawnee volunteered their time to decorate doors and hand out candy to young Trick or Treaters from the local community in a safe environment. Trick or Treaters were also able to play games and get their faces painted courtesy of Shawnee’s Art Club.
Ashley Gerber, Advisor of FCCLA and organizer of the Safe Trick or Treat at Shawnee, said “It’s wonderful to be able to provide a safe place for children to trick or treat and give our students a chance to give back to the community. Our students did a fantastic job decorating and dressing up in costume; they volunteered a lot of hours to make this a success and I’m happy to say it seemed like the children really enjoyed it.”