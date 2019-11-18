MEDFORD >> In honor of Veteran’s Day, Shawnee High School hosted more than 30 veterans to speak to students in history classes about their experiences both abroad and in returning home.
The veterans’ experiences ranged from World War II to modern-day conflicts. The veterans spoke about the importance of honoring their sacrifice and recognizing their families’ sacrifices to preserving democracy around the world.
The visit was the culmination of a year of planning between Bob Von Bargen, President Emeritus of the Armed Forces Heritage Museum, and two of Shawnee’s history teachers, Zachary Baer and Jeffrey Provost.
In addition to hosting veterans to speak about their experiences, Shawnee’s Yellow Ribbon Club, through monetary donations, collections, and fundraisers, was able to donate more than 60 shoe boxes of supplies needed for the military serving overseas. The boxes were filled with snacks, personal hygiene items, activity books, and other supplies.
Rachel Belville, Shawnee’s Yellow Ribbon Club Advisor, said, "The Yellow Ribbon Club members and Shawnee students have the desire to honor and serve the people that help us the most. We were thrilled to get so many shoeboxes this year; it really shows how much we care."