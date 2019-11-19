MEDFORD >> Each year the Lenape Regional High School District challenges its senior class to participate in a day of service within the local community.
For the past two years, the Shawnee staff has reciprocated this challenge by participating in a “Staff Day of Service” in honor of Thanksgiving. Shawnee staff members cleaned up the Indian Mills Historical Society property, stained gazebos in Medford Lakes, stained and painted buildings at Kirby’s Mill in Medford, put together crafts for the kids programs at the Medford Library, served as guest job coaches at Pride Paws in Medford, and made sandwiches at Shawnee for the Cathedral Kitchen in Camden.
Ryann DiNatale, assistant principal at Shawnee High School and organizer of the Staff Day of Service, said, "Our community supports us (Shawnee) in so many ways so it is great to be able to give back and show our thanks to the community for their support. We like to challenge our seniors to give back and by participating in this day we are showing them how much we value it as well."