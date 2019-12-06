MEDFORD >> Sixteen members of the Shawnee High School Make-A-Wish Club recently volunteered for four days at the Give Kids the World Village in Florida.
The students served food, operated rides, escorted children on horses and ponies, and contributed much more as they volunteered their time to interact with children and their families facing critical illnesses. The facility depends on volunteers to help make a magical time for these special children.
The group of students making the trip included Christina Ackerman, Lucy Clapperton, Olivia Cuff, Julia Dobis, Caylie Dwyer, Molly Hill, Ashley Martin, Jordan Masters, Catherine McGlynn, Meghan Michalowski, Ella Purfield, Sydney Robinson, Abigail Rusnak, Julia Siragusa, Ellie Wetterau and Rachel Zhao.
Chaperoning the trip were Diane Kelly, Christine Musick, Michael Osmond, and Jennifer O’Connell.