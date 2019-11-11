MEDFORD >> The Shawnee High School girls volleyball team played Seneca in the 11th annual Dig Pink and Teal volleyball match Oct. 23.
With the gym decorated in pink and teal, the true winner of the evening was the fight against cancer as the team sold more than 1,000 t-shirts, held a bake sale, accepted donations, and held a dine and donate for a total profit of over $5,300. The money will be donated to the Side Out Foundation and the American Cancer Society for Breast and Ovarian Cancer research, respectively.
"This was the most we’ve raised and even in our 11th year it is stronger than ever," said Shawnee girls volleyball coach Margaret Fanourgakis. "I couldn’t be more proud of my team, parents, and the community for their support in our mission to end cancer. Everyone is affected by this terrible disease and for us personally, we’ve lost former players and that is why we honor them every year."