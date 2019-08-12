On Aug. 5 at 8:13 a.m., Evesham police officers responded to the Target Store, 751 Rte. 73 South, for a shoplifter who assaulted store security.
Investigation determined that a male attempted to shoplift electronics, including PlayStation controllers valued at $120. When he was approached by a store security officer he kicked and shoved him before fleeing the store and getting into a silver vehicle with unknown Florida registration.
With no vehicle registration number, the officer searched law enforcement databases, discovering that a male matching the description was arrested for committing the same offense in a neighboring town. From that information the officer was able to identify the male as Justin Hudnall of Cherry Hill. An arrest warrant for Robbery was generated and at 11:45 p.m., officers from the Cherry Hill Police Department arrested the suspect at his residence. Incident to his arrest he was found to be in possession of heroin.
Justin Hudnall, 32, of Cherry Hill was arrested and charged with second degree robbery, third degree possession of heroin and fourth degree shoplifting. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.