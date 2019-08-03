EVESHAM >> On July 31, the Evesham Police Narcotics Unit received information that a Sicklerville man was intending to deliver heroin to a township resident here.
Detectives assigned to the area located the suspect vehicle traveling on Route 70 near Cropwell Road. During the stop, investigators developed reasonable suspicion to believe narcotics were inside the vehicle, leading to a consent search of the vehicle. The search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of heroin and fentanyl.
David Mercado, 39, of Sicklerville was arrested and charged with third degree intent to distribute heroin and third degree possession of heroin and fentanyl. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.