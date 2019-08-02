EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information regarding a trio who stole $15,000 worth of Apple merchandise from the Target store, located at 750 South Route 73 here.
Investigation determined that on July 25 at approximately 2:20 a.m., three suspects entered the store after one used a tool to shatter the front sliding glass door. Once inside, they ran to the electronics department and shattered a glass display case containing Apple products. The actors then loaded their bags with $15,000 worth of Apple electronics. They were in store for a total of three minutes.
If anyone knows the identity of these suspects, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.