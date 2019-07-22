On July 16, the Evesham Police Department investigated a phone scam complaint. Investigation determined that an unknown male caller contacted an elderly Evesham resident, posing as an agent with the Social Security Office. The call showed up on the homeowner’s caller-ID as a phone number associated with the Evesham Township Police Department.
The imposter indicated that there was an arrest warrant for the elderly male, and suggested that he can resolve the warrant by purchasing Macy gift-cards and providing the card information to the caller. The elderly male, fearful of the arrest warrant, went to his bank and withdrew $7,000. He then purchased $7,000 worth of Macy’s gift cards and sent pictures of the cards to caller. The investigation is ongoing to determine where the phone call originated from.
The Evesham Police Department is recommending to immediately contact our agency at 856-983-1111 or call 911 if you have any concerns or questions regarding the authenticity of a caller in these types of situations. Members of our agency will respond to your location in uniform with a marked police vehicle to assist you verifying any telephone call electronic communication in question.
All residents, please follow the below fraud prevention tips:
WHAT CAN I DO?
Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls or other communications from people claiming to be from the OIG or other government agencies. Know the source of the communication before providing any information.
Avoid providing personal information such as your SSN or bank account numbers to unknown persons over the phone or internet unless you are certain of who is receiving it.
Know that government agencies or other reputable companies will not request that you resolve debts or other payments through purchasing an iTunes card or other gift cards or banking cards.
HOW TO REPORT?
If you receive a suspicious call from someone allegedly from the OIG, you may report the call to the OIG: • Phone: 1-800-269-0271 • Online: https://oig.ssa.gov/report
If you have questions about any communication—email, letter, text or phone call—that claims to be from SSA or the OIG, contact your local Social Security office.
You can also call Social Security’s toll-free customer service number at 1-800-772-1213, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, to verify call or email legitimacy. Those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing can call Social Security’s TTY number at 1-800-325-0778. For more information: oig.ssa.gov/newsroom/scam-awareness