CHERRY HILL >> The South Jersey Pops, the area’s own non-profit orchestra, is marking its 50th anniversary season with a slate of concerts harkening back to classic performances spanning a variety of genres. Kicking off the milestone year is “Yesterday: The Music of Pops Past,” Nov. 3, 3 p.m., at Burlington County Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center in Medford.
Robert Bradshaw, South Jersey Pops’ musical director and founder of the Haddonfield School of Music, will wield the baton for his third season, leading the ensemble through classics tunes from Broadway, film, classical, pop and rock, along with a holiday retelling of the Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
“This season will take audiences on a musical journey through the Pops’ past, present and future, with standards and some surprises that will appeal to multiple generations,” said Christian Stebbins, president of the South Jersey Pops.
That journey begins with “Yesterday: The Music of Pops Past.” The orchestra will tip its hat to its own history, as it theatrically presents influential music from yesteryear that has helped shape our culture. Nostalgia will wash over the audience with selections including Mozart’s 40th Symphony, Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, and songs from The Sound of Music, Cabaret, and much more.
“These are some indelible pieces of music that have stood the test of time, and will forever be popular and iconic,” said Bradshaw. “They’ve been selected to evoke either long-remembered imagery or some emotional response. This will be a very experiential performance.”
Here is a rundown of the rest of the Pops’ 50th anniversary season:
• Dec. 15, 2019: A Christmas Carol Festival – The holiday show features a musical retelling of the famed Dickens classic, "A Christmas Carol," along with all the popular holiday tunes you know and love.
• Mar. 15, 2020: Now is the Time: The Music of Pops Present – The orchestra revels in a theatrical presentation of recent and current music from Broadway, film, and pop that have made a splash in popular culture.
• May 17, 2020: A Beautiful Tomorrow: The Music Makers of Pops Future – As the 50th anniversary season celebration comes to a close, the Pops celebrates its future with music dedicated to and about our children, and the parents and teachers whose influence makes their future bright. Featuring guest performance by Haddonfield-based ChildrenSong, an elite youth choir dedicated to inspiring artistic excellence in choral musicians of the future.
“Yesterday: The Music of Pops Past” begins at 3 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019; doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Admission is $15 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under. A season subscription is $45, and $10 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under are free. Burlington County Institute of Technology is located at 10 Hawkins Road, Medford, N.J. To order tickets or for a season subscription, visitwww.southjerseypops.org/events.
Founded in 1969, the South Jersey Pops is a 60-piece community orchestra based in Burlington County, New Jersey. Comprised of professional and volunteer instrumentalists, the orchestra brings stylistic musical entertainment to South Jersey. For more information on the South Jersey Pops, visit www.southjerseypops.org.