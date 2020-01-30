MEDFORD >> The annual St. Mary of the Lakes School First Responders Breakfast was held Jan. 20 here.
As part of Catholic Schools week, the breakfast is the school’s way to give back to the community by honoring the Medford and Medford Lakes police, fire and EMS staff.
“During Catholic Schools Week, we get the chance to not only showcase our school but also give back to our community. We are so grateful for our first responders who keep us safe everyday," said St. Mary of the Lakes principal Amy Rash.
“The week kicks off with a Sunday Open House, and each day has a theme, and today is our community recognition day. It is a tradition for the students to greet their guests upon entering the building while the entire school stands outside of their classrooms clapping and cheering.”
St. Mary of the Lakes PTA cooks the pancakes, younger students make place mats, greeting cards and sing songs, older students serve the guests and local businesses sponsor the food and flowers.
“It’s one of our best days of the year as everyone has a lot of fun,” said Rash.
Catholic Schools Week is a national celebration of Catholic education and an opportunity to recognize the importance, the value, and the contributions of Catholic education to the Church and the world. Catholic Schools Week is sponsored by the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA).