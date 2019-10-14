St. Mary of the Lakes School Student Council in Medford NJ has announced their participation in an awareness campaign to support Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23-30.
Student Council will engage all students in activities throughout the week. Each morning, the 8th grade students will broadcast a short informational segment on SML TV. On Oct. 23, the student council will distribute drug-free pledges to grades 5-8 and drug free coloring sheets to grades PK-4 for students to complete and return for display throughout the school. Students will be invited to participate in a Red Ribbon Week poster contest. Red Ribbons will be distributed to all students to wear show their pledge to grow up safe, healthy and drug free and guest speakers will be featured.
“As educators, we want to support our parents and talk with our students about the dangers of drugs,” said Amy Rash, Principal of St. Mary of the Lakes School. “These are important conversations to have with our teens which helps to reduce the likelihood of drug use.”
The National Family Partnership provides drug awareness by sponsoring the annual National Red Ribbon Campaign. NFP is active in bringing the concerns of America’s parents and families to policy makers on a local, state and national level.