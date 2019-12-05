MEDFORD >> St. Mary of the Lakes School has donated hundreds of items to help the parish chapter of St. Vincent de Paul Society during their annual Christmas Giving Tree Advent service.
Students in all grades, pre-K 3 through 8th, were given a list of the most needed items to donate and placed them under the Giving Tree. After the service, the 8th grade boys loaded the van with bags of shampoo, shaving cream, body wash, pull-ups, diapers, canned food and Walmart gift cards, to name a few.
“This service has been a long standing tradition in our school and I am so proud of all of our students who are so eager to give to those less fortunate than them,''said St. Mary of the Lakes principal Amy Rash.
A few of the volunteers from of St. Vincent de Paul were present for the service and expressed their gratitude to the students and stressed the importance of remembering those less fortunate, not just during the Christmas season, but all year long.
The St. Mary of the Lakes Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is supported by the parishioners, the school and Medford community. The conference serves the Burlington County communities of Medford, Medford Lakes, Browns Mills, Pemberton and Moorestown.