Michael Saccomanno and representatives from Friedman LLP gathered to present a check for $23,333.33 to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice from proceeds raised through Saccomanno’s Brave the Shave charitable giving event. From left to right: Chris Rollins, Chief Development Officer, Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice; Phillip Heath, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice; Mary Ann Boccolini, President and CEO, Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice; Carl Bagell, Managing Partner - Southern New Jersey, Friedman LLP; Michael Saccomanno, Partner, Friedman LLP; and Lee Sheilds, Partner, Friedman LLP and Board Member of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice.