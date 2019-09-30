EVESHAM >> Friedman LLP presented Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice with a check for $23,333.33 from proceeds raised through Brave the Shave – a charitable giving event created by Michael Saccomanno, a partner at the firm. Samaritan was one of three beneficiaries named as recipients for the funds raised at the event.
After surviving and recovering from a stroke, Saccomanno and his family wanted to find a way to make a difference in their community. They teamed up with Friedman LLP, where Saccomanno currently practices, through Friedman Gives Back – an employee-inspired philanthropy initiative. Through this partnership, Saccomanno was able to develop theBrave the Shave concept and organize the event. Hosted at Caffe Aldo Lamberti in Cherry Hill, Brave the Shave featured a VIP reception with food and drinks that led up to Saccomanno having his head shaved by a stylist from Rizzieri Salon & Spa. All funds raised at the event went to local charities and nonprofits, including Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice.
“We are so grateful to have been selected as one of the recipients for proceeds from Mike’s unique and impactful Brave the Shave event,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, president and CEO of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice. “On behalf of our organization and all those we serve, I would like to personally thank Mike, his family and Friedman LLP for their generous donation – we appreciate their continued support of our organization’s mission and are inspired by their commitment to making a real difference in the local community.”
For businesses and individuals interested in supporting members of their local community through Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, kindly contact Chris Rollins at (856) 552-3287 or crollins@SamaritanNJ.org.